It’s time for Top Chef’s “Restaurant Wars”

Brian Malarkey, Stephanie Izard, Padma Lakshmi Photo : Nicole Weingart ( Bravo )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, May 7. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

Top Chef (Bravo, 10 p.m.): This has been an eventful, intense season of Top Chef, as all-stars seasons tend to be. So what happens when an already heady season reaches a pressure point? “Restaurant Wars,” that’s what.

Randall Colburn will drop in on what’s sure to be a climactic hour.

Can you binge it? There’s plenty of Top Chef awaiting you on Hulu.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:01 p.m.)

On stage At home

Macbeth (Stratford Theatre Festival via YouTube, 7 p.m.): The storied Ontario theater festival has, like many other arts organizations, found a way to move its storytelling online, by heading for the archives. The newest entry, arriving today at 7 p.m., is one of Shakespeare’s great tragedies—and if you can’t watch tonight, never fear, for it will strut and fret its hour upon the stage through May 28.

Wild card

Celebrity Watch Party (F0x, 8 p.m., series premiere): Based on the U.K. format Gogglebox, the basic premise behind this show is “celebrities watching television.” So if you want to see how, say, Rob Lowe might react to The Masked Singer, you’re in luck.