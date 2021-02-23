Bitsie Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin Photo : Nino Muñoz/The CW

Top pick

Superman & Lois (The CW, 8 p.m., 90-minute series premiere): It’s a big day for the Creamed Corn Capital Of The World. In the latest addition to the Arrowverse, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) heads back to Smallville—not Smallville, sorry Tom Welling fans—with an award-winning journalist (Bitsie Tulloch) and their two teenage sons (Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin) in tow. Is Lana Lang there? You bet (this time played by Emmanuelle Chriqui). Will there still be superfights? Certainly. Does the Kent family barn have a Gideon? We doubt it, but still, one can dream.

Look for Caroline Siede’s recap this evening. And if you just can’t get enough of that Kansas sunshine, stick around for Superman & Lois: Legacy Of Hope (The CW, 9:30 p.m.), a half-hour behind-the-scenes special which will air immediately after the pilot.

Regular coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)



Wild cards

Finding Your Roots, “Country Roots” (PBS, 8 p.m.): So back in 2019, The A.V. Club was interviewing Rosanne Cash when Dr. Henry Louis Gates strolled up to say hello (to Rosanne Cash, obviously). And in that brief exchange, Dr. Gates asked Rosanne Cash what he’d have to do to get her on the show. She responded enthusiastically. Anyway, tonight’s episode of Finding Your Roots features Clint Black and Rosanne Cash. We’ll be checking to see if we’re thanked in the credits.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS (MTV, 9 p.m.): Here’s the thing about this listing. It might seem unnecessary to include—after all, with a fanbase as fervent and Extremely Online as this one, odds are that a sizable percentage of BTS fans know perfectly well when this special is airing. But if this humble bulletin reaches but one BTS fan as yet unaware that MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS is on tonight, then we’ll consider it our good deed for the day.

