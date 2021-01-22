It’s time for Losing Alice and a new Euphoria special

Ayelet Zurer in Losing Alice Photo : Apple TV+

Losing Alice (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): In this Israeli psychological thriller, 48-year-old Alice (Ayelet Zurer) attempts to jump-start her career as a director after spending years raising her family. She becomes obsessed with a young femme fatale screenwriter after a chance encounter and ends up surrendering her integrity for power, relevance, and success.

Euphoria: Special Episode Part 2 (HBO Max, Friday, 9 p.m.): Following Euphoria’s excellent inaugural hour-long special last year—which focused on Zendaya’s Rue—the series’ second special, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” arrives with its lens zoomed in on Hunter Schafer’s Jules. In the episode, Jules wrestles with Rue’s decision not to join her on the train at the end of season one’s finale. The episode drops early on HBO Max and will air on HBO on Sunday, January 24.

The White Tiger (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “The White Tiger makes all of these plot and thematic checkpoints compelling while holding its material at a remove—and from a distance, only flashes of personality are visible (usually through the occasional expressive close-up).” Read the rest of Jesse Hassenger’s review of The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 darkly humorous novel set in India. The adaptation stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Painting With John (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m., series premiere): Art lovers unite! Directed by and starring John Lurie, the co-founder of musical group The Lounge Lizards, this new series is part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat. It features Lurie honing his watercolor techniques while sharing what he’s learned about life.

The Sister (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m): This four-part British psychological thriller follows Nathan (Russell Tovey), whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of an old acquaintance (Bertie Carvel) as buried secrets resurface. The suspenseful, supernaturally tinged show also stars Amrita Acharia, Nina Toussaint-White, Amanda Root, and Paul Bazely.

Let’s Talk About Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime, Saturday, 8 p.m.): This biopic details the journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact as one of the first all-female rap groups, in part for being unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. The movie follows the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience ground-breaking success.

Pixar Popcorn (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Grab your popcorn—even if it’s at home and not in a movie theater just yet—to prepare for this collection of 10 mini shorts featuring characters from Pixar favorites like Toy Story, Cars, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles. These new and bite-size stories are created by Pixar Animation Studios’ animators and arrive just in time for National Popcorn Day.