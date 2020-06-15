Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

It’s time for “Hourman And Dr. Mid-Nite” to make their Stargirl debut

Danette Chavez
 and Sulagna Misra
Photo: Jace Downs (The CW)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 15. All times are Eastern. 

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): Last week, we saw Stargirl team up with “Wildcat.” This week, as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) mulls over her options for a new Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite, we’re treated to some great superhero special effects, including laser beams and watching Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) smash cars with a single punch. [Sulagna Misra]

Selma (iTunes): Selma, Ava DuVernay’s moving portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. (played by David Oyelowo), was a necessary watch when it was released in 2014. Film editor A.A. Dowd dubbed the biopic “a peek into the past and a snapshot of the present,” noting that “[at] its most interesting, Selma gets into the nitty-gritty of organized action, making audiences privy to sometimes heated backroom discussions.” The need for organized action remains vital as ever, but if you need any more incentive, you can stream the film for free on iTunes. [Danette Chavez]

Danette Chavez

TV Editor

Sulagna Misra

Sulagna Misra has written for The Cut, The Hairpin, and The Toast, as well as other publications that don't start with "the." She writes about what she thinks about when she’s not paying attention. She’s on Twitter so she can not pay attention more effectively.

