Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 15. All times are Eastern.



Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): Last week, we saw Stargirl team up with “Wildcat.” This week, as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) mulls over her options for a new Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite, we’re treated to some great superhero special effects, including laser beams and watching Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) smash cars with a single punch. [Su lagna Misra]

Selma (iTunes): Selma, Ava DuVernay’s moving portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. (played by David Oyelowo), was a necessary watch when it was released in 2014. Film editor A.A. Dowd dubbed the biopic “a peek into the past and a snapshot of the present,” noting that “[at] its most interesting, Selma gets into the nitty-gritty of organized action, making audiences privy to sometimes heated backroom discussions.” The need for organized action remains vital as ever, but if you need any more incentive, you can stream the film for free on iTunes. [Danette Chavez]