Fosse/Verdon (FX, 10 p.m., series finale): We’ve really enjoyed all the hotcha and whoopie of Fosse/Verdon, particularly its uniformly excellent performances. Now, however, it’s time to bring down the lights. Get the follow-spots ready, give Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams their big 11 o’clock numbers, and drop the curtain. All that jazz.

That last reference isn’t just a Fosse joke. It seems that this finale will focus, at least in part, on the filming of Fosse’s semi-autobiographical All That Jazz, which won four Oscars and scored Fosse another nomination for best director (though he lost to Robert Benton, for Kramer vs. Kramer). Expect bright lights, hard truths, and Gwen Ihnat, recapping it all.

Songland (NBC, 10:01 p.m.): The latest from the bustling music-based-reality-competition industry sees inspiring songwriters competing to write a song for a popular artist, while receiving mentorship from and collaborating with established writers and producers.

This week’s star is John Legend.