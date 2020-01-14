It’s the end of the worlds as we know it in The CW’s Crisis On Infinite Earths

Brandon Routh, Melissa Benoist Photo : The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, January 14. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Arrow, “Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Four,” and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, “Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Five” (The CW, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.): Seven paragons. Two hours of television. And a god-like figure with a messed-up wormy face. Bring on the Crisis.

Here’s Scott Von Doviak on the end of part one of “Crisis On Infinite Earths”:

Narratively speaking, “Crisis On Infinite Earths” has been a faithful adaptation of its source material only in its broadest strokes. In terms of capturing the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink spirit of the enterprise, however, “Crisis” has been a resounding success so far. It’s a hot mess, there’s no question about it. To call it overstuffed would be an understatement; this thing is a piñata bursting at the seams, and the creative team is gleefully taking Barry Bonds-like swings at it. There are five-minute subplots here that could have been entire episodes of the various series making up the Arrow-verse, and the whole thing feels like it could fly apart like the Flash on the cosmic treadmill at any moment. But that’s what makes it so much fun.

Tonight, the swings at the piñata resume. First up is Arrow, which is closing in on its series finale fast—though there are two more episodes still to come after this one. After the antepenultimate Arrow, we’ve got what’s kinda-sorta the season premiere of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, though the fun won’t begin properly until next week.

For now, though, Paragon Of Hope Kara Danvers (Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist), Paragon Of Courage Kate Kane (Batwoman’s Ruby Rose), Paragon Of Destiny Sara Lance (Caity Lotz of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow), Paragon Of Honor J’onn J’onnz (Supergirl’s David Harewood), Paragon Of Love Barry Allen (The Flash’s Grant Gustin), Paragon Of Humanity Ryan Choi (Arrowverse newcomer Osric Chau), and, um, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer)—who killed Earth-98’s Superman (Brandon Routh) to snag the title of Paragon Of Truth—have to find a way to save at least one of the infinite earths, and maybe bring back a few more for good measure. Kate Kulzick and Allison Shoemaker will recap the final two hours.

Regular coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.): mid-season premiere

Wild cards

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Look for our review of this comedy special from former SNL stalwart and future Supermarket Sweep star Jones later today.

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): The latest from Dreamworks TV looks great, sounds great, and has an evocative premise: A mutant attack drives a young girl to the earth’s surface, separating her from her family, and she has to learn to survive surrounded by new friends and the titular “Wonderbeasts.” It also boasts a great cast (Karen Fukuhara, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, Lea DeLaria, John Hodgman, Rhea Butcher, and both Joan Jett and The GZA, for crying out loud). But you know what the main draw is?

It looks like a heck of a good time.