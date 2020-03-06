It’s the beginning of the end for dear, sweet Steven Universe

Screenshot : Cartoon Network

Top picks

Steven Universe Future (Cartoon Network, Friday, 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., final mid-season premiere): “Part of growing up,” writes Jourdain Searles in her recap of Steven Universe Future’s “Little Graduation” and “Prickly Pear,” “is learning how to recognize that you have needs and figuring out how to communicate them to other people.” She goes on:

Steven never learned that because he was too preoccupied with being a hero. But now he has no one to save and he is forced to save himself, but he doesn’t know how to use those tools for his own benefit. I hope these aren’t the last episodes because I would really love to watch Steven learn an important lesson, just one more time before I have to say goodbye.

It looks like she’s going to get that chance, as the empathetic, wonderful, heartbreaking Steven Universe enters the home stretch. Tonight’s back-to-back episodes mark the beginning of the show’s final ten, and while we’re glad to see it back, we hate that it has to go. Look for a recap from Searles this evening.

The Most Dangerous Animal Of All (FX, Friday, 8 p.m., complete series premiere): Based on The New York Times bestseller, FX’s four-part documentary series The Most Dangerous Animal Of All chronicles Gary S. Stewart’s search for his biological father, only to discover through his research that his dad may be San Francisco’s Zodiac Killer. Look for Katie Rife’s pre-air review of this riveting true-crime drama on the site later today. The first episode airs tonight at 8 p.m., and episodes will air continuously through the evening, with the final hour kicking off at 11 p.m.

Regular coverage

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): host Daniel Craig, musical guest The Weeknd

Wild cards

Hillary (Hulu, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “I provoke strong opinions,” says Hillary Clinton in Hulu’s new four-part docuseries about her—and really, that’s quite an understatement. Documentary director Nanette Burstein (On The Ropes, The Kid Stays In The Picture) had unprecedented access to Clinton during the filming of Hillary, resulting in brand-new footage from the 2016 presidential campaign. But the series also goes into Clinton’s past, all the way back to meeting Bill in law school, through her path from First Lady to Secretary Of State to presidential candidate—becoming, as Hulu puts it, “one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.”

Amazing Stories (Apple TV+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): This reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 anthology series drops all five of its first-season episodes today, featuring work from directors Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel, Chris Long, Mark Mylod, and Sylvain White. Look for Alex McLevy’s recap of the “The Cellar” (the only episode made available to critics ahead of the premiere), which stars Haunting Of Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti, later this morning.

Ugly Delicious (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): “At its best, the first season of Ugly Delicious—Netflix’s globetrotting culinary documentary series from David Chang, Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), and others—took a dish, ingredient, or cuisine and used it as a jumping-off point for a bigger discussion about the world, all while remaining a solid food show. It was always the latter, but when it managed to accomplish the former, it became something really special… And it’s true, as a whole, of the show’s outstanding second season. In these four episodes (half the length of the preceding season), the Ugly Delicious team consistently asks questions and follows where both food and history lead, and that willingness to learn, to acknowledge where their own knowledge and cultural awareness might fall short, has resulted in a series that’s even more surprising, enlightening, and personal than before.” Look for the rest of Allison Shoemaker’s review for The Takeout later today.