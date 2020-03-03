Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

It’s Super Tuesday—ease your anxiety with a little Schitt’s Creek

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:What's On Tonight
What's On TonightSchitt's Creekmaster distillerpbs
1
Save
Illustration for article titled It’s Super Tuesday—ease your anxiety with a little iSchitt’s Creek/i
Photo: Pop TV

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 3. All times are Eastern. 

Top pick

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV, 9 p.m.) and PBS Newshour (PBS, 11 p.m.): If you’ve been paying even a little bit of attention to politics or the state of the world in general, it’s likely that the wait for today’s primary results will be pretty stressful for you. (Have you voted yet?) May we suggest spending some time with the fine people of Schitt’s Creek?

We’re not always able to keep up with this delightful series, but always welcome an excuse to leave this cruel world behind and instead browse the shelves of Rose Apothecary for awhile. That’s what we’ll be doing tonight, when we’re not switching back to the news—and if you’re overwhelmed by too many infographics and wild 3D touchscreen election-o-matic gadgets, might we suggest the PBS Newshour?

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Master Distiller (Discovery, 10 p.m., series premiere): The reality TV machine has at last arrived where it was always headed: competitive whiskey-making. Well, whiskey, and gin, and vodka, and mezcal—you get the idea. The competition will be judged by Mark, Digger, and Tim of Discovery’s Moonshiners. Maybe pour yourself a dram of something and watch spirits age in real time?

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Just Bernie Sanders thanking all the good bands that play his rallies

Timothy Hutton denies accusation that he raped a teenager in 1983

Doctor Who’s season finale raises more questions than it answers

Even a lesser John Mulaney-hosted Saturday Night Live is pretty funny