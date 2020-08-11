Photo : Benjamin Lanpher/Discovery Channel

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, August 11. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Will Smith: Off The Deep End (Discovery, 9 p.m., one-hour special): It’s Shark Week, a week in which the Discovery Channel celebrates some of the most magnificent creatures on earth airs TV programs about sharks, movies about sharks, movies about unlikely meteorological phenomena and sharks, and this year, a thing in which Will Smith does something with sharks. Take it away, press release!

Will Smith is diving headfirst into action, excitement, and shark infested waters, as he confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators.

Advertisement

In lieu of a trailer, please enjoy this clip from Shark Tale, featuring Will Smith.

And be sure to check out Katie Rife’s can’t-miss interview with Shark Week co-host Paul de Gelder. There are also lots of other shark things to watch. Sharks!



Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild card



Greenleaf (OWN, 9 p.m., series finale): The saga of the Greenleaf family and their Memphis church comes to an end tonight; after the episode airs, stick around for “The Homegoing Celebration.”

Eddie Eats America (Cooking Channel, 10 p.m., series premiere): The winner of the 2017 World’s Strongest Man contest tours the United States, tackling daunting physical challenges of the heavy stuff variety and the large foodstuff variety.