Jesse Plemons and LaKeith Stanfield in Judas And The Black Messiah Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Judas And The Black Messiah (HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In her review, Katie Rife writes, “In terms of relating this history, Judas And The Black Messiah is relatively straightforward. It’s framed by the familiar device of a character giving an interview, and anchored by that most quintessential of human experiences: a love story. Director Shaka King takes a novelistic approach to the material, concentrating less on the relationship between the two title characters and more on what was going on in Chicago around the time FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Illinois Black Panther Party in 1968. Those hoping for a climactic confrontation between the film’s exciting lead actors won’t find that here, because, well, it didn’t go down like that in real life. But there’s still plenty of dramatic friction to be found.” The film also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, and Jesse Plemons.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In the third and final installment of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film series, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) takes a trip to South Korea with her family during spring break. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of high school shenanigans including prom, college stress, senior trips, and some dating issues with her dreamboat boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). Caroline Siede will review the young adult drama.

Regular coverage

WandaVision (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:29 p.m.): Studio 8H will be graced by the presence of Regina King, who takes over SNL hosting duties for the first time with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Look out for Dennis Perkins’ recap.

Advertisement

Wild cards

Hip Hop Uncovered (FX, Friday, 9 p.m.): This six-part documentary series tells the story of how America’s streets helped shape hip-hop culture and also takes a deep dive into the paradox of the criminalization of the genre. Look for Robert Daniels’ review on the site later today.

Buried By The Bernards (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): If you don’t remember the Bernard family from Memphis—they went viral back in 2017 for their funeral parlor commercial featuring drive-through viewings—this reality show about them will jog your memory and provide lots of fun drama as it features their day-to-day operations and family dynamics. Just your casual, real-life Six Feet Under situation.

The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Every day is exactly the same, according to A.A. Dowd’s review of this time-loop rom-com starring Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen. “The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things wouldn’t fall anywhere near the bottom of a time-loop power ranking—it’s a divertingly fizzy bit of PG-13 puppy love. But its characters are basically stick figures of unblemished youth, pretty virtuous from the very start, and so their astrophysical dilemma never accumulates any dramatic or comedic urgency.” Read the entire review here.