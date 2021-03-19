It’s finally The Falcon And The Winter Soldier day

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Photo : Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Disney+ is adding to its WandaVision fanfare with its new MCU series, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. This six-episode drama delves into the adventures of Sam Wilson/Falcon and James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It’ll also explore what the world looks like post-blip, revisit past film characters (catch up with them here), and introduce some new villains. Here we go again, huh? Look out for Sulagna Misra’s recap of episode one later today.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Calls (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): In this new series, billed as an immersive auditory mystery (essentially a star-studded fiction podcast), nine bone-chilling stories are told using audio and minimal abstract visuals. Each episode follows a dark, dramatic mystery that unfolds through seemingly unconnected phone conversations. The cast lineup includes Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Jonas, Judy Greer, Danny Pudi, Rosario Dawson, and Karen Gillan, among others.

Servant (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season finale): Season two of this M. Night Shyamalan-directed and produced thriller series ends with episode 10, “Josephine,” in which an unexpected arrival threatens to tear Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell) apart, leaving Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) defenseless.

Country Comfort (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Miss Congeniality writer Caryn Lucas, Country Comfort is a Netflix comedy led by Katherine McPhee, who plays aspiring country singer Bailey. After her career takes a hit, Bailey unexpectedly finds a new life as a nanny for the five children of a handsome widower (Eddie Cibrian); the show also stars Eric Balfour and Janet Varney.

Sky Rojo (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In this Spanish-language crime drama, three sex workers go on the run in search of freedom while being hunted down by their pimp and his henchmen. It pushes the women—Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito), and Gina (Yany Prado)—into dangerous adventures that strengthen their friendship as they try to recover their lives.

Final Space (Adult Swim, Saturday, 10:30 p.m., season premiere): This animated space opera returns for its third season, with a voice cast that includes Olan Rogers, Fred Armisen, Steven Yeun, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, and Ron Perlman.