Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25. All times are Eastern.



RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m., fifth-season finale): Contrary to what LaShauwn Beyond told us all those seasons ago, sometimes it really is RuPaul’s Best Friend Race. Take this top three, for example. While they’re all driven to win, this is a congenial group—and Miz Cracker’s occasional inadvertent villainy is counterbalanced by Jujubee, who literally sobbed her way through a lip-sync in her first turn on All Stars when faced with the prospect of sending home a dear friend. But as this first act suggests, it’s not like there won’t be any sources of drama.

Kate Kulzick will recap this friendly (and hopefully fabulous) season finale.

Can you binge it? Lots of Drag Race is out there to stream, though it’s a bit harder to find seasons of All Stars that don’t require a purchase or an additional subscription. MTV Hits via Amazon includes seasons one, two, and three, while the first two seasons (and season two is great) await you on Hulu.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m., comedy special premiere): Look for Brianna Wellen’s review of Gaffigan’s new pair of comedy specials later today.

Rogue Trip (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Journalist and former war correspondent Bob Woodruff travels the world with his son, seeking out regions and countries often associated with conflict to tell stories from a very different angle.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS, Friday, 8 p.m.): Cedric The Entertainer hosts a special comprised of videos shot, yes, at home. There are various famous people involved.

Great Performances: She Loves Me (PBS, Friday, 9 p.m.): Honestly, worth it just for Laura Benanti singing “Vanilla Ice Cream.” But lots to enjoy here.

Room 104 (HBO, Friday, fourth-season premiere): Look for Danette Chavez’s thoughts on this returning Duplass brothers joint—now back for its fourth and final season—next week.