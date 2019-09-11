Photo: Shane Harvey (FOX)

Top pick

BH90210 (Fox, 9 p.m.): Let’s get meta.

BH90210 has been meta since the beginning, but “The Long Wait” seems likely to bring that quality to a new level. The cast celebrates their newly finished pilot as they nervously await word of a pick-up; meanwhile, the actual show—the one we’re watching—has yet to be renewed for a second season. The layers have layers, and Gwen Ihnat is ready to recap them all.

Regular coverage

DuckTales (Disney Channel, 3 p.m.)

Snowfall (FX, 10 p.m.): third-season finale drop-in

Wild card

Animal Babies: First Year On Earth (PBS, 8 p.m., first-season finale): ANIMAL. BABIES.

This three-part series, co-produced with BBC Studios, follows four wildlife cinematographers who themselves are following six baby animals across four continents. In the finale, the babies “branch off from the comfort of their mothers and learn to explore the great unknown on their own.” That’s probably enough of a selling point for you, a person with a heart, but just in case, here is some vital information:

Safina is a baby African elephant

Limpet is a baby southern sea otter. Limpet.

There’s a baby arctic fox, and its name is Fela

Can we interest you in a baby toque macaque named Jazir?

The baby mountain gorilla is named Nyakabara

And friends, there are twin baby hyenas. Their names are Bisque and Chowder

BISQUE

And CHOWDER