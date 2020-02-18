It’s a very Big Three This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley Photo : NBC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, February 18. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.): This Is Us has no shortage of strengths—great cast, complex relationships, a structure and conceit that allows for loads of retconning. But when the show is at its very best, it’s often because it slows down and zooms in on the relationship that holds the show together: The Big Three of Randall, Kevin, and Kate.

In “The Cabin,” the Pearson siblings retreat together to (please don’t be too shocked) the cabin, and given everything happening in their personal lives, it’s likely to be pretty eventful. Caroline Siede will recap.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV, 11 p.m., series premiere): The excellent final season of Schitt’s Creek continues tonight, and frankly, this is an “episode-title-sells-itself” situation: It’s called “Moira Rosé.”

Is the councilwoman getting her own varietal from Herb Ertlinger? If so, it’s only what she deserves.