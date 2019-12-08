It’s a grand night for a big Crisis and a Silicon finale

Ruby Rose and Brandon Routh; Thomas Middleditch Photo : The CW , HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 8. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Supergirl, “Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part One” (The CW, 8 p.m., special time) and Silicon Valley (HBO, 10 p.m.): People say things like “the crossover event of the century” all the time, and they are usually wrong. When The CW says that about Crisis On Infinite Earths—an adaptation of Marv Wolfman/George Pérez’s god-tier comic book event of the same name—it’s a lot less wrong. Combining characters from six current CW series into a five-episode event is, by itself, no small thing, but the Arrowverse is taking things up a notch compared to previous crossovers. They began building up to this one in last year’s Elseworlds crossover, though the first allusions to the event took place back when The Flash premiered in 2014. Announcements about who’s participating have trickled out over the course of the last year: Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne! Tom Welling as the Clark Kent of whatever Earth Smallville is on! Ashley Scott, an appearance that makes The WB’s Birds Of Prey part of Arrowverse’s canon! Legends star Brandon Routh is also once again playing Superman, and wearing the Kingdom Come Superman suit! The list goes on. It all starts tonight, continuing tomorrow and Tuesday, before the heroes all take a breather for the holidays and wrap up with two episodes in January.

While it may not be ending because its Earth is due for annihilation at the hands of a vengeful godlike being, Silicon Valley has also reached its end. At least, we don’t think a vengeful godlike being is responsible. Someone tell us how to feel. Caroline Siede will cover the first installment of the Crisis, while Les Chappell will bid farewell to the fine folks of Pied Piper.

Regular coverage

Watchmen (HBO, 9 p.m)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m.): Series premiere

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon): Binge coverage continues

Wild card

Work In Progress (Showtime, 11 p.m., series premiere): Showtime scooped up this Sundance darling from Chicago improv stalwarts Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, the former of whom also stars. That buzzy early glimpse also attracted The Matrix auteur Lilly Wachowski, who co-writes and executive-produces alongside McEnany, Mason, and others.

Look for a review from Danette Chavez this week.