American Experience: The Vote, “Part Two” (PBS, 10 p.m., documentary special premiere): Greetings! It is 2020. There’s a big election scheduled in November, and as you may have noticed, voter disenfranchisement is still a major issue in the U.S. That makes it a pretty good time for the invaluable PBS series American Experience to roll out this two-part documentary, which chronicles the fight to pass the 19th Amendment. Last night’s premiere can be seen on PBS’s website with a Passport membership, but feel free to jump in on this second half if that’s not an option for you. “Part Two” specifically addresses how racism affected the battle for suffrage and the fight to get Black women the vote.

Can you binge it? Not exactly, but there are quite a few American Experience films available to stream on the show’s website, as well as elsewhere. Titles include Mr. Tornado, The Circus, The Poison Squad, McCarthy, and Woodstock, among others.

Tribute To Stiller & Meara...With Ben Stiller! (Stars In The House via YouTube, 8 p.m.): This ongoing effort supporting The Actors Fund tonight raises a glass to comedy legends Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, and the guest for the evening is uniquely positioned to do so, given that he’s their kid and all.

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., comedy special premiere): Be honest, when you saw that the name of Jim Jefferies’ new comedy special was Intolerant, you assumed it was going to be topical, didn’t you? Well, it may be that, but here the intolerance is of lactose, not one’s fellow humans.