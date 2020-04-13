It looks like Better Call Saul will live up to its name tonight

Better Call Saul Photo : Greg Lewis ( Sony/AMC )

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, April 13.



Top pick

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9 p.m.): “Bad Choice Road” starts with Jimmy still sunburnt from his biblical walk through the desert. As Donna Bowman wrote in her recap last week, “We’ve all been looking for the moment when Jimmy becomes Saul.” And it seems like this week starts with Jimmy boiled down to his raw Saul-like essence—and preparing to change his name to go with it. [Sulagna Misra]

Regular coverage

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:25 p.m.)

The Plot Against America (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Songland (NBC, 10 p.m.): Singing competitions like The Voice and American Idol serve as great showcases for talented singers, but don’t lump Songland into the talent show category. Executive-produced in part by The Voice alum Adam Levine, each episode of this NBC reality series introduces four songwriters hoping to produce a track worthy of being recorded by that week’s celebrity guest. In season two, the judges panel of Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally will be joined by Lady Antebellum, Bebe Rexha, Usher, and more. And not a single Simon Cowell-type in the bunch: As the judges work with the songwriters in the recording studio, Songland positions itself as a celebration of music, with the contestants rooting each other on rather than at each other’s throats. Think less The Challenge and more The Great British Bake Off. [Patrick Gomez]