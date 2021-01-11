It doesn’t take Queen Victoria long to start stoking The Bachelor drama

Photo : ABC/Craig Sjodin

Yes, we have returned for another Bachelor review! I guess, like all the women on this show, Matt James really sold me last week. Unlike your usual lunkhead Bachelor types, Matt seems genuinely kind, caring, and sympathetic. While his d ate with Sarah aired tonight and she talked about becoming a caretaker for her her dad who has ALS, he tweeted out how to donate to the cause . He and Bri had an open, candid conversation about their similar ch ildhoods. The orchid gesture with Marylynne was supersweet, before Vi ctoria sent everythi ng straight into hell . Most importantly, Matt keeps asking the women what he can do for them to make their journeys easier, which seems like such a valuable element in a partner you want to spend the rest of your life with. Does my husband ask what he can do for me to make the dishes easier? Sadly, he does not. T hat’s what several years of marr iage will do to you, I guess.

Anyway, this episode was a lot; I feel like we’re all watching two d ifferent shows. There’s Matt on his actual dates, where he seems to have true bonds with both Bri and Sarah on both adventure-fueled outings . Even h is shy flirting with girls at the cocktail party like Lauren the glamorous attorney : totally on board. I really hope that Matt is the rare Bachelor who actually does find love in this whole process. It’s only week two, what is happening to me?

Lest we get too war m and fuzzy, there was als o the task on the gro up date, which was like a cruel microcosm of the show itself. A large (18!) group o f wo men dress u p in wedding gowns so that they can picture themselves with the man of their dreams. But to get him, they are reduced to turning on each other, throwing things and ta ckling, destroying their picture-perfect images in the process. I kn ow that th e men obviou sl y were supposed to think this task was hilarious, but I thought it as pretty gross, especially when viewing how d emoralized the women were afterwards.

Speaking of demoralizing, away from Matt , we have the Victoria show. Yes, yes, I understand that every Bachelor needs a villain (I used to review UnREAL), so that the producers were probably thanking their lucky stars in the early interviews every time Victoria talked and a whole load of self-centered bullshit came out. But wouldn’t a villain be more effective if she was—oh, I don’t know—slightly subtle? Like Kat— Kat’s the type who could shoot one of these nice girls a dirty look and they’d probably crumble right into dust. Victoria is about as subtle as a Mack truck; I don’t understand who she even finds to talk to, since she’s already told all the girls she doesn’t like them. And yet, many of them seem so actually benevolent —like MJ, Rachael, Chelsea, and yes, MaryLynne—without Victoria, would they just cheer each other on on their dates, and all the drama would dissipate? I guess if you’re a Bachel or producer, you just can’t have that; like on the group date task , everyone wants to see the contestants turn on each other. But while Matt was handing out roses, prio r to Sarah’ s collapse, I was thinking how downright revolutionary it would be if Matt was the rare B achelor with a backbone who saw Vi cto ria for what she really wa s and sent her home straightaway. This is why I am not a reality TV executive.

Because obviously, Victoria isn’ t going anywhere for awhile, even though when Matt is with her, it’ s hard for him to hide that he’ d rather be anywhere else. But hi s first major misstep in th e game is automatically believ ing Victo ria, just because these are words that have come out of her mouth . She also said she was a Queen, too, remember Matt? She’s wearing some unflattering puffy-sleeved dr ess that looks li ke it’s been stre tched out from 6x to adult size, telling him absolu te falsehoods that he believes with no proof whatso ever. Matt, I don’t kn ow what kind of bullshi t coac hing you’re getting on the sidelines (although I can imagine), but you know better, I’m sure you do. I really hope Marylynne doesn’ t get sent home next week; she was about a million times nicer to Victoria than I woul d have been, treating her like an actual person instead of a reptilian demon god sent to the show to create mischief.

Victo ria is the kind of contestant that people either hate or love; she inspires no m ild feelings. But th ere was a glimmer of hope when the other girls confronted her over sto king so much drama in week two. Maybe seeing Vi ctoria get her eventual comeuppance is worth her sticking around for a few more episodes? Let’s hope the takedown starts next week, while Matt’s sur prisingly effective roman ces contin ue .

St ray o bservations

The Peleton product placement is so blatant. How l ong wa s the camera on that logo? Five seco nds?

“ Katie, you are silent, and that’s not normal.”

I bet Matt’s eyes were open th e whole time he was kissing Victoria .

Can’ t leave us all on a cliffhanger; I’ ll be back next week to watch Victo ria get her dang rose!