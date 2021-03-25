In Amazon Prime Video’s new show Invincible, J.K. Simmons and Steven Yeun play a father-son duo with, shall we say, some different issues. When he’s not sporting street clothes, Simmons’ Nolan Grayson is Omni-Man, a Viltrimite with some dubious intentions for the people of Earth. Yeun’s Mark Grayson is Invincible, a newly-empowered hero that’s also dealing with the ins and outs of high school politics. It makes for quite the dynamic, and one that Simmons and Yeun say gives them a real emotion to draw from. We talked to the duo about that bond in the video above, as well as whether they found any commonality in their shared Michigander upbringings. We also asked Simmons if it’s even appropriate to question Omni-Man’s humanity if he’s not even a human.

The first three episodes of Invincible will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, March 26, and new episodes will drop each Friday thereafter.