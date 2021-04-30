Anthony Mackie, director Kari Skogland, Adepero Oduye on the set of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Photo : Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Now that Marvel’s second Disney+ series is under its belt, Marvel Studios Assembled returns to take viewers behind the scenes of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, much like it did after the end of WandaVision. It will feature exclusive on-set footage, interviews with the cast and crew, and other fun details. Fingers crossed for a Julia Louis-Dreyfus cameo.

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season finale): The first season of this animated superhero drama will come to an end with episode eight, “Where I Really Come From.” In it, Nolan, a.k.a Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), and his son, Mark, a.k.a. Invincible (Steven Yeun), have a tough confrontation that ends up changing the course of the entire series. Look out for an interview with show creator and comic book author Robert Kirkman on the site over the weekend.



Regular coverage

Movie night

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Occasionally, Without Remorse methodically sets up an action sequence that matches Michael B. Jordan’s ferocity, as when the agent, imprisoned for a major crime draws the riot squad into his cell for a brawl. Much of the movie, though, takes its cues from that dull opening sequence, a grim performance of visceral action played out in low-contrast shadows.” Read the rest of Jesse Hassenger’s review of Without Remorse. Directed by Stefano Sollima, Without Remorse also stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Guy Pearce, Lauren London.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This computer-animated science-fiction comedy by director Mike Rianda follows a dysfunctional family that winds up having to save Earth from a robot uprising while on a road trip. The stacked voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Conan O’Brien.

The Disciple (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Executive-produced by Alfonso Cuarón, this drama is set in contemporary Mumbai. It traces musician Sharad Nerurkar’s devotion to becoming a classical vocalist. He follows the traditions and disciplines of his masters, his guru, and father, but as years go by, Sharad wonders if he can achieve what he strives for. Written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, the cast includes Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. Look out for A.A. Dowd’s review of the film later today.

Wild cards

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): “Much like its apathetic protagonist Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), The Mosquito Coast is often vain because it doesn’t have the substance to back up its prestige. The thriller is beautifully shot and performed, but in terms of meaningful content or stories, it rings hollow.” Read Saloni Gajjar’s review of The Mosquito Coast. Based on Paul Theroux’s novel, The Mosquito Coast also stars Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman. It premieres with two episodes, with a new episode dropping every Friday.

The Innocent (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This Spanish-language thriller, created by Harlan Coben, is based on his 2005 novel of the same name. In it, Mateo attempts to start over with his wife, Olivia, nine years after he accidentally killed a man, but surprising new developments deter their plans. The miniseries stars Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, José Coronado, Aura Garrido, Gonzalo de Castro, and Juana Acosta.

MacGyver (CBS, Friday, 8 p.m., series finale): In the final episode of this drama, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal,” Mac and Riley go missing and wake up after 24 hours in a corn field with no memory of how they got there. As the clock ticks, they must unravel the mystery behind their whereabouts and work on getting rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies. MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, and Henry Ian Cusick.