Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, August 13. All times are Eastern.

Infinity Train (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): Flip the switch to set the bells clanging and lower those long striped arm things that prevent cars from driving across the tracks, because Book Three of Infinity Train, Owen Dennis’ inventive, surprising animated anthology series, is now pulling into the station. Just a little train humor for you.

This season’s story will center on Grace (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Simon (Kyle McCarley), both of whom were introduced last season, as well as new character Hazel (Isabella Abiera) and her gorilla, who is of course named Tuba (Diane Delano). Look for William Hughes’ review later today.

Five Bedrooms (Peacock, 3:01 a.m, complete first season, U.S. premiere): In this Australian comic drama, five single people meet at a wedding, get drunk on champagne, and decide to buy a house together. Hijinks and crying (tearjinks?) ensue.

Selena + Chef (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): This remotely produced series sees a stuck-at-home Selena Gomez learning to cook delicious meals with the aid of chefs like Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

Killer Camp (The CW, 8 p.m., first-season finale): This oddball reality show’s first season comes to an end with the revelation of who the true “killer” is.

Cake (FXX, 10 p.m.): It’s been awhile since we’ve looked in on FXX’s inventive short-form comedy series, and based on this promo, there’s no time like the present.