Indya Moore stars in Helpsters Photo : Apple TV Plus

We know it’s not ideal, but TV is a good babysitter, especially right now. If you’re looking for something to set one of your young children in front of, or just bask in bright colors and and teamwork for yourself, the Helpsters are here to, uh, assist. In the Apple TV Plus live-action pre-school series, a vibrant puppet monster named Cody (Stephanie D’Abruzzo) loves to solve problems with his team of Helpsters. The program, produced by Sesame Workshop, is one of many on the streaming platform catered to entertain and educate children. In every episode, Cody and the Helpsters attempt to, yes, help those who need it, whether the task is recovering a missing book, planning a party, or mastering a magic trick. They are often visited by celebrities, with some notable appearances including Christopher Meloni, Terry Crews, Danny Trejo, and Michael McKean.

The latest appearance is by Pose star Indya Moore, who drops in at midseason for season two, which arrives March 5 on the streaming service. As seen in the clip below, Moore plays coach T-Ball Toni, who goes to the Helpsters in search of a new team member for a game. This team, by the way, is called Bergelsbees Bumblebees. Try saying that 10 times in a row—now ask your kids to do the same. Learning is fun!

Other guests appearances in this season include Robin Thede, Judah Friedlander, Kate Micucci, Protoje, The Mowgli’s, and Ne-Yo. Helpsters is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.