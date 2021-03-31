Richard Kind voices Mr. Smith in the Devil May Care season finale Photo : Syfy

Alan Tudyk is the king of Hell in Syfy’s animated comedy Devil May Care, which is part of the network’s late-night TZGZ programming block. The show’s title is to be taken seriously because in this case, the Devil (voiced by Tudyk) really goes against type—he does care, even though he isn’t very good at his job as a ruler. He gets some help from a social media manager, Beans (WandaVision’s Asif Ali), who died and became his assistant. The two take on various problems in Hell, with the latest debacle being both extremely and literally chilling, as seen in this clip exclusively premiering at The A.V. Club.



In the season-one finale, titled “The Freeze,” Devil is concerned about the cold weather and snowfall that’s ruining Hell’s vibe. He gets help from a weatherman, Mr. Smith. Prolific actor Richard Kind, known for his performance in Mad About You and Spin City as well as voice roles in Big Mouth, joins Devil May Care as the weatherman, who runs his own channel called “Getting Meaty With Meteorology.” Smith tries to explain the science behind the atmospheric freeze in a video, basically saying Hell does not stand a chance in hell, before trying to monetize it—confirming internet ads are dominant basically everywhere.

Devil May Care also stars Pamela Adlon, Stephanie Beatriz, and Fred Tatasciore.

“The Freeze” airs on March 31 at 11 p.m. ET on Syfy.