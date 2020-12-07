Tanya Maniktala in A Suitable Boy Photo : Acorn TV/BBC

A Suitable Boy (Acorn, 3:01 a.m., U.S. miniseries premiere, episodes one and two): Vikram Seth’s sprawling—and at 1,349 pages, we do mean sprawling—1993 novel makes its long-awaited screen debut with this BBC miniseries, which arrives in the U.S. via Acorn TV. It centers on the coming of age of Lata (dazzling newcomer Tanya Maniktala) in Northern Indian in 1951. In this exclusive clip, she has a fateful library meet-cute with one of her several love interests (this one played by Danesh Razvi).

We’ll have more on this epic adaptation, which comes to us courtesy of screenwriter Andrew Davies (the BBC miniseries adaptation of Pride And Prejudice) and director Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding), tomorrow, including an interview with Nair. For now, enjoy.

Lazor Wulf (Adult Swim, midnight, second-season premiere): At long last, the wolf with a laser on his back returns.

The cast includes Vince Staples, Quinta Brunson, and Reginald VelJohnson, among others. And there’s a wolf with a laser on his back.