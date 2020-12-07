Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

In this exclusive A Suitable Boy clip, Tanya Maniktala browses the library for more than books

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:What's On Tonight
What's On TonightTV
Save
Tanya Maniktala in A Suitable Boy
Tanya Maniktala in A Suitable Boy
Photo: Acorn TV/BBC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, December 7. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

A Suitable Boy (Acorn, 3:01 a.m., U.S. miniseries premiere, episodes one and two): Vikram Seth’s sprawling—and at 1,349 pages, we do mean sprawling—1993 novel makes its long-awaited screen debut with this BBC miniseries, which arrives in the U.S. via Acorn TV. It centers on the coming of age of Lata (dazzling newcomer Tanya Maniktala) in Northern Indian in 1951. In this exclusive clip, she has a fateful library meet-cute with one of her several love interests (this one played by Danesh Razvi).

We’ll have more on this epic adaptation, which comes to us courtesy of screenwriter Andrew Davies (the BBC miniseries adaptation of Pride And Prejudice) and director Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding), tomorrow, including an interview with Nair. For now, enjoy.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Lazor Wulf (Adult Swim, midnight, second-season premiere): At long last, the wolf with a laser on his back returns.

The cast includes Vince Staples, Quinta Brunson, and Reginald VelJohnson, among others. And there’s a wolf with a laser on his back.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club
Bryan Cranston brings familiar fatherly gravitas to the dour pulp of Your Honor
A pandemic-fueled premiere suggests Shameless is still content to limp to the finish line in its final season
Will Ferrell's Santa helps Stephen Colbert field some kids' quarantine questions
Sorry, British royals: Netflix will not be adding a "this is all fiction" disclaimer to The Crown