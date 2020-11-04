Screenshot : YouTube

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, November 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Masked Singer, probably (Fox, 8 p.m.): Hello from the distant past! This missive comes to you from the morning of November 3. By the time it reaches your eyeballs, it will be November 4. Odds are that The Masked Singer will still be airing tonight, because it simply cannot be stopped. And credit where it’s due, few shows could accurately capture how surreal this week has been (and yes, it’s only Wednesday), but the chaotic-neutral fever dream that is The Masked Singer comes pretty damn close. Unless something truly wild happens in the next 24 to 48 hours, it will be on television.

So, it’s on tonight, probably. If it airs, then Angelica Cataldo’s coverage (created with some help from her dad) will run as well. If not, we could just watch the second episode of Alias, maybe?

Regular coverage

Election coverage

Decision 2020 Election Night: All Night (NBC, 2 a.m.): Please, get some sleep. Sleep is good. But if you can’t sleep and want some of whatever the hell this is going to be, it awaits you.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 1:30 p.m.) and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): These two will also be processing, at a much more reasonable hour.

Wild cards

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 9 p.m., 12th-season finale): As with The Masked Singer, we’re guessing this will air no matter what. Probably. In this case, it’s a lot less dystopian, though The Masked Singer would be much improved if the contestants occasionally fell into pools of water because they didn’t grab the right rung on the monkey bars.

Nature, “Primates: Secrets Of Survival” (PBS, 8 p.m.): On the other hand, PBS, that trusty network, has a documentary about monkeys, apes, and lemurs. Who doesn’t love a good nature documentary?