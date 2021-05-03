Tegan and Sara Quin Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TBS

The free, ad-supported streaming platform IMDb TV often feels like the value meal version of big brother Amazon Prime Video, both of which are owned by Amazon but only one of which is positioned as a flagship streaming service on par with Netflix and Hulu. It’s not that there’s anything bad about IMDb TV, it’s just that it’s more of an afterthought—a “here’s this thing too”—next to Prime Video and its high-profile original shows and Tom Clancy movies. But no more! Actually, yeah, still some more. But Amazon is at least starting to throw some money at IMDb TV and moving forward with some big projects.

One of those projects is High School, an adaptation of the memoir of the same name by Tegan and Sara Quin (a.k.a. musical duo Tegan And Sara). According to Variety, IMDb TV’s version is a “coming-of-age scripted series” that tells “a transcendent story of first loves and first songs.” It’ll also involve “’90s grunge and rave culture” and twins, naturally, since it is about young Tegan and Sara. The Quins are on board as executive producers, along with Clea DuVall (who recently directed Happiest Season), and she’ll also be writing and directing multiple episodes of the series.

In a statement, the Quins mentioned how excited they are to work with the IMDb TV people and apologized in advance to their mother “for forcing her to relive this period of time.” They also mentioned that they “made casting suggestions on her behalf,” though the Variety story doesn’t say who will be playing Tegan or Sara. Maybe a couple of twins?