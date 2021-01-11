Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m., 25th-season premiere): Last week, our reviewer Gwen Ihnat was pleasantly surprised when she dropped in on the 25th Bachelor premiere; after a string of bland leads, it looks like the franchise has found a winner with the first Black Bachelor, Matt James: “Part of his appeal that can be traced to the fact that Matt is a Bachelor Nation newbie: never appeared on The Bachelorette or Bachelor In Paradise before this, although he is close friends with Bachelorette dreamboat Tyler Cameron and almost appeared in Clare Crawley’s season. So Matt’s befuddled charm appears to be genuine… [and he] at least appears to be sincere about his intentions, which may make him a better Bachelor than most.” This week, find out how Matt fares with the 24 remaining contestants.

American Experience, “The Codebreaker” (PBS, 9 p.m., season 33 premiere): For some reality that’s not, you know, The Bachelor, PBS’s lauded docuseries returns with an episode on American codebreaker Elizebeth Friedman, who worked against both Al Capone and the Nazis.