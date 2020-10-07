Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi in Devils Photo : Antonello & Monte/Sky Italia/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, October 7. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

PBS Newshour, “Debates 2020,” the vice-presidential debate (PBS, 9 p.m.; also ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Vice, and streaming online) and Devils (The CW, 8 p.m., U.S. series premiere): It’s important to be informed about what’s happening in the world and in your country at the best of times. This is not the best of times. Senator Kamala Harris will debate Vice President Mike Pence tonight, possibly from behind a plexiglass barrier intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and possibly not, because certain parties think that precautions are for sissies, apparently.

Advertisement

Our point is this: Being informed matters, but so does not losing one’s goddamn mind. So if at any point you need to navigate away, or even if you’d prefer to skip it entirely and just wait to read about it in the morning, The CW’s got a scheming Patrick Dempsey for you, by way of this Italian/French co-production.

Gwen Ihnat will recap every last flinty stare of tonight’s premiere. And if you opt for the debates, here you go:

Regular coverage

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.)

Books Of Blood (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Star Trek’s Brannon Braga adapts some creepy Clive Barker classics for this Hulu anthology film; the cast includes Britt Robertson, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and others. Look for Katie Rife’s review on the site later this morning.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): “And so it was foretold: For every Uncut Gems, there must be a Hubie Halloween to balance the cosmic scales. A fully Netflix-ed Adam Sandler—mugging face, preternaturally irritating voice, etc.—returns to rope what feels like even more of his famous friends than usual into an updated riff on that classic of the cinema, Ernest Scared Stupid. Sandler stars as self-appointed Halloween safety monitor Hubie Dubois, desperate to keep his fellow townsfolk—Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Steve Buscemi, Julie Bowen, Kenan Thompson, and more—safe when a killer stalks their city on his favorite night of the year.” Read the rest of Fil m Club’s October movie preview, and look for Jesse Hassenger’s review on the site later today.

Advertisement

Wild cards

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Rejoice, K-drama fans, for this delayed South Korean rom-com series kicks off today. Per Netflix, it follows a “riches-to-rags pianist who loses everything but her smile,” who is “guided by twinkling little stars to a small town where she finds hope, home, and love.”

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones (BBC America, 8 p.m, premiere): Another lost classic Doctor Who story comes to animated life in this six-part tale for Patrick Troughton’s second Doctor. Parts one through three air tonight; the concluding three arrive tomorrow.



Coroner (The CW, 9 p.m., second-season premiere): Serinda Swan’s hit Canadian drama Coroner took its initial bow on The CW just a couple of months ago. While we weren’t crazy about the first season, we’re ready to give it another shot.