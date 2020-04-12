If you’re feeling Insecure after Killing Eve, consider going for a Run

Issa Rae, Sandra Oh, Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson Photo : Merie W. Wallace ( HBO ) , Laura Radford ( BBC America ) , Ken Woroner ( HBO )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, April 12. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Killing Eve (BBC America and AMC, 9 p.m., third-season premiere): The second season of Killing Eve, while perhaps not as dazzling as the first, was still consistently entertaining and featured two of the best performances on television (and that’s not counting Fiona Shaw). Since her name’s in the title, it won’t surprise you to know that Sandra Oh’s Eve survived that last fateful encounter with Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and now they’re both dealing with the aftermath/their breakup in their own ways.

Lisa Weidenfeld returns to the recap beat, ready to declare any and all of Villanelle’s sartorial or home furnishing selections “chic as shit.” Well, maybe not the clown suit.

Can you binge it? The first two seasons are available through Hulu. Well worth your time.

Insecure (HBO, 10 p.m., fourth-season premiere): A lot has changed for Issa since the “Broken Pussy” days.

Issa Rae’s wonderful Insecure returns tonight with “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself,” in which Issa is low-key feelin’ herself until some personal stuff complicates things, as it is wont to do. Ashley Ray-Harris returns to recap.

Can you binge it? Yep, dig out whoever’s HBOGo password you’re using and devour those first three seasons. They’re great.

Run (HBO, 10:35 p.m., series premiere): “There’s no shortage of chemistry between the two leads of HBO’s Run, a romantic comedy-thriller created by Vicky Jones and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. As a reunited couple who get more excitement than they bargained for, Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson bring a powerfully flirtatious verve to every sidelong glance, imbuing each raise of an eyebrow with unspoken promise.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.)

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Westworld (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

The Tiger King And I (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Billed as the eighth episode of the viral hit series, this Joel McHale-hosted special “will feature most of the show’s cast members who aren’t either in prison (Joe Exotic), or just sick of, y’know, the near-constant murder accusations and/or attempts (Carole Baskin).”

Can you binge it? If you’re one of the 14 people who hasn’t watched this show already, it awaits you on Netflix.

Belgravia (Epix, 9 p.m., series premiere): “The six-episode miniseries is adapted from Fellowes’ novel of the same name, which he published in cliffhanging installments back in 2016. Between the book’s sprawling multi-generational ensemble and its class-focused Victorian setting, Belgravia is clearly Fellowes’ attempt to do Charles Dickens. In the vein of Great Expectations and David Copperfield, there’s even a young unassuming man named Charles Pope (Jack Bardoe) whose past and future sits at the center of it all. Though Belgravia doesn’t come anywhere close to reaching the heights of Dickens’ masterful storytelling, it proves an imperfect copy of greatness can have its pleasures too.” Read the rest of Caroline Siede’s pre-air review.

NBA HORSE Challenge (ESPN, 7 p.m., special): This is not a joke. ESPN is hosting a remote HORSE challenge. Competitors include Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, Trae Young, Paul Pierce, and other current and former NBA and WNBA players.

This is in addition to the ongoing NBA 2K players tournament. So there you go. Sports. And honestly, there’s no universe in which we don’t watch this for at least a few minutes because it is divinely weird and of the moment.