Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 22. All times are Eastern.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 10:30 p.m.): Michaela Coel’s new show makes its move to Mondays. The searing series is like nothing you’ve seen before—unless you were already watching on Sundays. The third episode, “Don’t Forget The Sea,” goes back three months to Terry (Weruche Opia) visiting Arabella (Coel) in Ostia, Italy.

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): After finally assembling a team of superhero teens, Stargirl and her new Justice Society—Wildcat, Hourman, and Dr. Mid-Nite—put their teamwork to the test. Unfortunately they skip the plan, the back-up plan, and the corporate retreat so that they learn to trust each other and understand their personality types. Teens! Who knew they were so impulsive?

If you’ve been looking for some new YouTube cooking channels to watch, check out this thread on Twitter of Black chefs on YouTube. Here’s the very delicious looking Black Power Brownies from Danni Rose of Stove Top Kisses.