What's On Tonight

I May Destroy You moves to Mondays

Sulagna Misra
Illustration for article titled iI May Destroy You/i moves to Mondays
Screenshot: I May Destroy You

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 22. All times are Eastern. 

Top picks

I May Destroy You (HBO, 10:30 p.m.): Michaela Coel’s new show makes its move to Mondays. The searing series is like nothing you’ve seen before—unless you were already watching on Sundays. The third episode, “Don’t Forget The Sea,” goes back three months to Terry (Weruche Opia) visiting Arabella (Coel) in Ostia, Italy.

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): After finally assembling a team of superhero teens, Stargirl and her new Justice Society—Wildcat, Hourman, and Dr. Mid-Nite—put their teamwork to the test. Unfortunately they skip the plan, the back-up plan, and the corporate retreat so that they learn to trust each other and understand their personality types. Teens! Who knew they were so impulsive?

Regular coverage

Wild card: Cooking edition

If you’ve been looking for some new YouTube cooking channels to watch, check out this thread on Twitter of Black chefs on YouTube. Here’s the very delicious looking Black Power Brownies from Danni Rose of Stove Top Kisses.

Sulagna Misra

Sulagna Misra has written for The Cut, The Hairpin, and The Toast, as well as other publications that don't start with "the." She writes about what she thinks about when she’s not paying attention. She’s on Twitter so she can not pay attention more effectively.

