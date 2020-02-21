Fans of Grey’s Anatomy may remember Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards, the intensely driven resident who bowed out of the show in 2017, after appearing in a staggering 111 episodes. She’s had a few jobs since, including roles in Servant and on Here And Now, but has really made her mark with Hunters, where she plays Millie Malone, an FBI agent who’s been passed over by the establishment. How her character will intersect with Al Pacino and Logan Lerman’s rogue Nazi hunters isn’t evident right away on Hunters, but the payoff is worth the ride.

The A.V. Club talks to Hinton in the video above about Hunters, Nazi dickheads, and whether living well really is the best revenge.