Keri Russell as Felicity in Felicity, Claire Danes as Angela Chase in My So-Called Life Image : Buena Vista Television, Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Hulu is throwing it all the way back to the 1990s. As part of its “90s week,” the streamer is set to launch three popular teen dramas of that era—Felicity, My So-Called Life, Blossom—leading up to the March 12 launch of the documentary kid90, created by Punky Brewster’s Soleil Moon Frye.

The party starts with Blossom, which aired on NBC for five seasons from 1991 until 1995. The cast included Mayim Bialik, Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Jenna von Oy, and Ted Wass. Bialik played 15-year-old Blossom Russo, who has to learn to adapt to a big change when her mother leaves the family to focus on her career. She dreams of a sitcom fantasy mother and frequently gets advice from famous celebrities. Blossom will begin streaming on March 8, followed immediately by Felicity on March 9.

Felicity is actually returning to Hulu after some time off from the streamer. The J.J. Abrams-created teen drama which ran for four seasons from 1998 to 2002 on The WB, and starred Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, and Scott Foley. It centered on Felicity Porter during her time studying in a university in New York City. The show gained immense popularity for its love triangles and Russell’s performance. Hulu is also adding My So-Called Life (which has been available for digital rental on Amazon Prime Video, and once streamed on ABC’s site) on March 11. Even though it only aired for one season on ABC from 1994 to 19 95, the Claire Danes-led teen drama became quite the cult hit since it ended (on a cliffhanger!). The show also starred Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz, and Jared Leto.

Advertisement

All three teen dramas catapulted their leading actresses into mainstream success which continues till today. Bialik went on to star in The Big Bang Theory, Danes in Homeland, and Russell in The Americans among other projects. Now we can revisit their early days as regular teenagers while prepping for kid90. In this documentary, Frye shows footage she recorded over 20 years ago while growing up in Hollywood, balancing childhood and fame in a pre-internet and social media world. Some of her friends and fellow child stars like Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, David Arquette also provide commentary on growing up in the 90s. Check out the trailer below: