Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in season four of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Screenshot : YouTube

June Osborne is back and ready to continue the fight against the oppressive Gilead regime in the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season four, which will premiere with three episodes on April 28 on Hulu. The fourth season will pick up after the events of the previous season finale, in which June successfully shipped off a plane full of kids to their freedom in Canada. She was shot by a soldier in the scuffle but saved by her fellow handmaids.



As seen in the trailer,—set against Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me In A Crown”—June is ready to strike back and take more risks (including an explosion or two) in her quest for revenge and justice. We also get a glimpse of June and Nick’s reunion, the return of her daughter Hannah, a group of Marthas having a surprisingly good time, Fred and Serena playing more mind games, and Aunt Lydia really gunning it for June. It also looks like other countries are only now placing “global sanctions” on Gilead due to mounting violence. About damn time.

The Handmaid’s Tale season four, which consists of 10 episodes, will star Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.