Photo : From left to right: Joe Alwyn (Credit: Gareth Cattermole), Sasha Lane (Credit: Noam Galai), and Jemima Kirke (Credit: Michael Loccisano) ( Getty Images )

Normal People became a massive success, turning Paul Mescal into the internet’s boyfriend and Daisy Edgar-Jones into the Manic Pixie Dream Girl of 2020. But Hulu and BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s other hit novel, Conversations With Friends, is doing things a bit differently: It will actually mostly feature familiar faces, per Hulu’s recent casting announcement.



Conversations With Friends follows two best friends, Bobbi and Frances, who used to date. Though their relationship ended years prior to when the story begins, they’re inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. They’re approached by Melissa, an older writer who wants to profile the pair and get to know them better. Melissa introduces them to her husband, Nick, who is an actor, and that’s when things get complicated. While Melissa and Bobbi begin a flirtation, Nick and Frances begin an intense, steamy affair of their own, putting Bobbi and Frances’ friendship to the test.