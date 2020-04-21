How well does Hot Ones host Sean Evans know his spicy sauces?

Over the course of its 11-season run, Hot Ones has spicily bamboozled everyone from DJ Khaled to “Weird Al” Yankovic as it challenges its celebrity guests to answer interview questions while eating increasingly spicy wings. The show, which is ably hosted by Sean Evans, has even spawned its own line of spicy sauces courtesy of Heatonist. Now, with the Hot Ones game show airing on Tru TV, the masses have a chance to get in on the spice insanity—and to win $25,000, assuming they can keep a level head while staring down tongue-melting spice.

Since Evans has spent countless hours perched at a high-top table covered in various hot sauces, we thought it could be fun to see how well he knows some the concoctions that have graced his space. With “stay at home” in place, a taste test was out of the question, but we whipped up a little Keynote game we played over Zoom instead to see just how well Evans knows the sauces he’s eaten so many times.