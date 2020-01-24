Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
How Seven Worlds, One Planet attempts to show us the wide world of wildlife

Marah Eakin
Seven Worlds One Planet
As the recent wildfires in Australia have shown observers, changes in an environment can have huge consequences to the wildlife contained within—and the rest of the world at large. That’s something the producers of BBC America’s Seven Worlds, One Planet wanted to emphasize when they set out to create their miniseries, which features a different one of Earth’s continents in each of its seven episodes. Kicking off last week with Australia, the David Attenborough-narrated series follows unsung heroes of the animal world, as well as some all-time favorites. The A.V. Club talked to Seven Worlds’ creators about the intentions behind their program, plus some of the difficulties they’ve faced during their years of wildlife filmmaking.

