There were a lot of parallels between season eight’s premiere and the very first episode of Game Of Thrones. Royalty arrives in Winterfell. Someone asks where Arya is. Jaime and Bran meet. The White Walkers arrange body parts into designs. We even get a throwback sexposition scene (sex + exposition, a hallmark of early Game Of Thrones seasons). Managing Editor Caitlin PenzeyMoog and Senior Writer Katie Rife break down the many ways season eight starts by harkening back to the origins of this story and its characters.



You can watch the video podcast above. We also have an audio option below.