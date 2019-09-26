Since 2005, almost no movie, television show, celebrity, or video game has been safe from the storm of gleeful stop-motion mayhem that is Robot Chicken. At midnight this Monday, September 30, Robot Chicken premieres its tenth season on Adult Swim, a season which will find the series celebrating 200 episodes of pop culture parody. In anticipation of that milestone, we were invited into the halls of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios for a behind-the-scenes peek at the production of “Episode 200,” and to find out what it takes to spice things up after more than a decade on the air. First, we sat down with veteran writers Mike Fasolo and Tom Root who explained how they’ve structured their writers’ room to ensure they’re always bringing fresh, exciting ideas to the table. Then, we were given a tour of the puppet workshop where Head Of Puppet Fabrication Caroline Kastelic and the Head Of Costume Department Julia Rosner told us how the process of creating each intricate puppet has changed over the seasons.

