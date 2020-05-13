Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoTalent Show2020

How much does the Reno 911! cast remember about their characters?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Reno 911!
Reno 911!Kerri Kenney-SilverThomas LennonRobert Ben GarantCedric YarbroughCarlos AlazraquiMary BirdsongQuibi
Save

When Reno 911! first premiered on Comedy Central, it was 2003, and we practically lived in a different world. Up was down, black was white, and while cell phones were around, they weren’t the content delivery services they are now. A lot has happened in the time the show premiered, both on-screen and off, and anyone would be hard pressed to remember it all. That’s why, in honor of Reno’s Quibi reboot, we sat down to quiz the show’s Kerri Kenney-Silver, Robert Ben Garant, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, and Mary Birdsong on some of their characters’ finer plot points, from death row weddings to country music crushes. Sure, they wrote and appeared in the show, but do they know it as well as some of the show’s superfans?

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Twitter suspends that Trump reply guy who pissed in his own mouth

Before Resident Evil, the other Paul Anderson got some pure camp fun out of Mortal Kombat

In “Bella,” Mrs. America sets up the next battle

Third graders captioning photo of melting snowman exude doom, apathy, confusion

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement