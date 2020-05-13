How much does the Reno 911! cast remember about their characters?

When Reno 911! first premiered on Comedy Central, it was 2003, and we practically lived in a different world. Up was down, black was white, and while cell phones were around, they weren’t the content delivery services they are now. A lot has happened in the time the show premiered, both on-screen and off, and anyone would be hard pressed to remember it all. That’s why, in honor of Reno’s Quibi reboot, we sat down to quiz the show’s Kerri Kenney-Silver, Robert Ben Garant, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, and Mary Birdsong on some of their characters’ finer plot points, from death row weddings to country music crushes. Sure, they wrote and appeared in the show, but do they know it as well as some of the show’s superfans?