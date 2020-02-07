A stark look at some of the country’s recent mass shootings, Investigation Discovery’s new film In Memoriam combines real cell phone footage with survivor testimonials to tell true stories of heroism and loss in the face of gun violence. The A.V. Club talked to the film’s director, Ben Steele, as well as two of the survivors of the Route 91 Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Natalia and Gianna Baca, about the importance of telling these tough stories.

In Memoriam airs Feb. 8 on Investigation Discovery.