How do you class up a sitcom in its second season? It’s easy: You just add an officer of The Order Of The British Empire. At least, that’s what The Kominsky Method did when it cast Jane Seymour as Madelyn, an old flame of Alan Arkin’s Norman Newlander. When we sat down with Seymour this past month, she revealed that series creator Chuck Lorre originally had her in mind for a separate role, but that her on-screen chemistry with Arkin was too good to pass up. We also touched on Seymour’s seminal work on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and how years of horseback riding for the role made it easy to get back in the saddle as Madelyn.

