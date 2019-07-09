NBC’s Hollywood Game Night brings together two civilian contestants and some of their favorite celebrities for a night of fun party games and a chance to win $25,000. We spoke with some of the show producers and host Jane Lynch to find out how the Game Night team comes up with some of their party games.
How does Hollywood Game Night come up with its games?
Share This Story
About the authors
Baraka Kaseko
Web Producer, The A.V. Club
Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin is The A.V. Club's Senior Editor and Head Of Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.