VideoExpert Witness2020

How does Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood get its catchy songs?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Tiger's NeighborhoodFred RogersMister RogersMister Rogers' NeighborhoodDaniel TigerExpert Witness
Parents of toddlers most likely know at least one song from Daniel Tiger’s NeighborhoodThe quick little ditties are written to worm their way into children’s heads in an effort to teach about everything from hand-washing to taking care of a rabbit. Of course, parents often catch the aural shrapnel, to varying degrees of earworm-ish insanity.

The A.V. Club talked to the three creators of all of Daniel Tiger’s catchiest tunes. Collectively known as VooDoo Highway Music, Graeme Cornies, James Chapple, and Brian Pickett sat down in their home studios to tell us about how they have both adapted Fred Rogers’ original, “snappy new” melodies and created their own motifs, all in service of the youth of today.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

