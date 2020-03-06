How does Cosmos: Possible Worlds bridge science and entertainment?

When the original Cosmos premiered in 1980, it was the culmination of years of work between noted astronomer Carl Sagan and NASA project creative director Ann Druyan, who was also the brains behind the golden records on Voyagers 1 and 2. They eventually married, and worked hand in hand for years on a variety of groundbreaking interstellar projects until Sagan’s death in 1996.

Druyan’s work on Cosmos continues with the show’s latest iteration, which launched in 2014 on Fox and is hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson. The latest season, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, launches March 9 on Nat Geo, and finds the show’s famed Ship Of The Imagination voyaging to what Druyan has said are “lost worlds and worlds to come, deep into the future and straight through that hole in the curtain masking other realities.”

In the clip above, The A.V. Club talks to Druyan, as well as another of the show’s executive producers, writers, and directors, Brannon Braga.