Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoExpert Witness2019

How do drag queens get their wigs to look just so?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Rupaul's drag race
Save

RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially an international phenomenon. The campy reality competition series now has spin-off adaptations in Thailand and, as of this Friday, the UK. Combine all that with the 11 seasons of American Drag Race—plus four seasons of All-Stars—and glamour crazed fans now have dozens upon dozens of hours of gender-bending television available for their conspicuous consumption.

But for those watching at home who aren’t all that familiar with long-term tucking, wandering pads, and the intricacies of good contouring, some aspects of the show’s transformations might remain a bit mysterious. Having some pointed questions ourselves, The A.V. Club took to the floor of RuPaul’s Drag Con In Los Angeles earlier this year to find out specifically how all our favorite televised and non-televised queens get their wigs to look big, bushy, and like they’re absolutely not from Party City. Special thanks to experts Gloria Divina of Wigs & Grace and Laundra Tyme of Wigs By Tips for answering all our dumb questions.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Shantay, you stay.

Drag performer Latrice Royale is an expert bong architect
We asked Drag Race queens: When did you first get exposed to drag?
B
RuPaul’s Drag Race closes a mixed season with a solid, satisfying finale

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement