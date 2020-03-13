Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
VideoExpert Witness2020

How do drag queens get their swerves and curves?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag RaceProportionizingBoobs For QueensDrag QueensDragPaddingRuPaulRuPaul's Drag Race All-StarsRuPaul's Drag ConFemale Illusion
Save

Every good viewer of RuPaul’s Drag Race knows the importance of proportionizing. The made up word that Urban Dictionary defines as “the act of using padding on the chest, thighs and bottom and cinching of the waist to create a feminine shape and proportions,” proportionizing is made possible by foam, latex, intestinal fortitude, and available funds. At last year’s RuPaul’s Drag Con, The A.V. Club talked to some of the drag industry’s premiere padding proprietors about the importance of breastplates and hips for creating that ideal female illusion.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Comedian infiltrates Mensa, discovers hive of IQ-obsessed alt-right dorks

How did My Big Fat Greek Wedding make so much money?

Lin-Manuel Miranda offers up never-before-heard Hamilton song for everybody suddenly stuck at home

Japanese women in self-isolation coin new word for "online drinking"

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement