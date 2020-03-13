How do drag queens get their swerves and curves?

Every good viewer of RuPaul’s Drag Race knows the importance of proportionizing. The made up word that Urban Dictionary defines as “the act of using padding on the chest, thighs and bottom and cinching of the waist to create a feminine shape and proportions,” proportionizing is made possible by foam, latex, intestinal fortitude, and available funds. At last year’s RuPaul’s Drag Con, The A.V. Club talked to some of the drag industry’s premiere padding proprietors about the importance of breastplates and hips for creating that ideal female illusion.

