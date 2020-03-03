How did Hulu's new Hillary Clinton docuseries get such great access?

When Nanette Burstein set out to make a comprehensive documentary on the life of Hillary Clinton, she already had a leg up. Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign had recorded thousands of hours of the candidate, First Lady, and former Secretary Of State out on the trail, all of which it was quick to hand over to The Kid Stays In The Picture director. Burstein used that footage as the basis of her reporting on Clinton, who she then sat down with for extensive interviews about her life, her work, and all of the good and bad parts about being in the public eye. Clinton gave Burstein access to old photo albums and opened up about the difficult road she’s faced supporting her husband, former President Bill Clinton. It makes for an interesting documentary series and a relatively revealing look at a person we all think we don’t really know, something that The A.V. Club talked with Burstein about earlier this year.

Advertisement