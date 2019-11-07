How bad will Chidi’s stomachache get on tonight’s The Good Place?

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, November 7. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Good Place (NBC, 9 p.m.): The Good Place/Bad Place experiment is nearing its end, and Chidi—good-hearted, deeply empathetic, ripped, and anxious Chidi—has had a bit of a rough go lately.

Chidi’s time in the Bad Place often left him facing impossible ethical dilemmas, designed to throw him into the weeds and leave him there, clutching his aching tum-tum. We don’t know much about this week’s episode, titled “Help Is Other People,” but we do know he’s due for another big crossroads—this installment’s logline is “On the last day of the experiment, Chidi is faced with one final ethical dilemma.” As one Jason Mendonza might say, “Oh, dip.”

Advertisement

We’re hoping Igby here emerges triumphant, and we can’t wait for Dennis Perkins’ recap of how it all goes down.

Regular coverage



How To Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:01 p.m.)

Wild card

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:31 p.m.): It’s been a minute since we checked in on this solid new sitcom, which already picked up a full-season order from CBS, and tonight seems like as good a time as any.

In “Three Men Out,” Wade (Walton Goggins) visits a bar in hopes of meeting new people, but his friends (Rob Cordry, Omar Benson Miller) decide he’s in desperate need of a couple of wingmen. The episode was directed by the very busy Matthew A. Cherry, and our guts tell us it’s going to be a lot less anxiety-inducing than the episode of The Handmaid’s Tale Michaela Watkins is watching in the clip above.