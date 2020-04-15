Any true hot wing lover has an opinion on which type of chicken delivery vehicle they prefer: the drum, or the flat. While many wingheads agree that the flat is the superior product, it’s also a messier proposition, consumption-wise. The drum satisfies some sort of primal caveman instinct for a lot of people, but it also has a tendency to not hold as much sauce or flavor as a flat.

We sat down with Sean Evans, host of Hot Ones, Hot Ones: The Game Show, and one of the world’s most renowned wing experts to discuss this very topic, as well as some of the ticky-tacky details behind both of the Hot Ones shows. In the video above, you’ll hear the compliment Evans got from Seth Rogen that he loves to this day, the thinking behind having medical professionals on the set of the game show, and whether or not Evans can even enjoy a good wing socially anymore.

Hot Ones: The Game Show airs Tuesday night on Tru TV.