Since so few Bachelor couples ever stay together in the lon g run, at th is point, most of us are just watching the show for the spectacle, the drama, the chance that we, or the contestants, might actually stumble across something that resembles actual emotion—or at least a reaction. This week’s episode inspired a reaction, all right, and that reaction was nausea.

Things started out promising, actually. While piling on five new contestants into an already overstacked field might have at first seemed like the least sensible idea the producers could come up with, initially, at least, it had promise. An actual queen with a crown to take on Victoria! Confident Brittany to take some of these harpies— who literally bullied Sarah off of t he show last week— down a few notches! Michelle, an actual viable contende r, who made Matt the happiest we’ve ever seen him!

But, because The Bachelor appears det ermined to stomp fem in ism back into the Stone Age and/or portray groups of women in the least positive light, thin gs devolved rather quickly. The newly dubbed “OGs” (groan) immediately raised their collective hackl es against the newcomers, as if three whole weeks affor ded them som e sense of propriety over Matt, who is, after all, his own person, with the ability to make up his own mind. Then, Anna, whose only facial expression appears to be that she is in the midst of smelling someth ing unpleasant, starts spreading unsubstantiated rumors about knowing Brit tan y in Chicago and that she’s an escort.

First off: Why are we shaming sex workers—on The Bachelor of all places ? Secondly, why is Anna repeating things (and where is she getting this info, aren’t they supposed to be shut off from the rest of the world?) without knowing them to be true? I mean, we know why: to be mean, to try to knock Brittany out of the running. Once again, we see the Bachelor women rip each other to shreds instead of raising each other up. Brittany can sue over this, right? This was slander on national TV. Just… what the fuck, Bachelor.

But we’re not done with the idiocy yet. An o bstacle course that stranded Magi in the middle of a lake and made the girls dress up in squirrel costum es wasn’ t humiliating enough ( especially when the prize wasn’ t even anything actually prizeworthy , but an acorn statue? What was the point?) Then with the lame premise of giving the women a chance to get their aggression out, the second group date featur ed them pummeling each o the r. Over a man. On ce again, there di dn’ t even seem to be a rewa rd involved, just a willing ness to take your aggressions out on a fellow femal e in front of a crowd. And why did the men wa tching look so shocked? They set it up, after all.

The five new women did add some new energy to the show . But any of that was immediately squashed by the unre lenting bitchiness of the original round of women against the new ones, whose bi ggest crime appears to be showing up three weeks after they did . In a house of what appears to be about a hundred women, there is only one, Katie, who recognizes that other people besides herself have actual feelings . Since Matt has had little luck taking control of the house so far (much like th e equally ineffectual Pilot Pete), I have litt le hope that his talk to the women next week will do anything but get Katie in trouble.

Despite Matt’s multitude of options (how does he keep all those names straight; I kind of forgot Lauren even existed), there did appear to be few moments of actual romance this week— if that’s what the viewers at home we re watching for. Chelsea was cu te at the cocktail party, and Matt and Michelle really seemed like a n actual coup le on th eir one-on-one date. But at thi s point, apparently accor di ng to the Bachelor powers-that be, that’s not what peo ple are watching for anymore anyway. Just neverending, constantly unfurling drama, in yet another “shocking episode” (thanks, Chris Harrison) of The Bachelor.

Stray observations

“You’re not going to get an apology.” I love Katie. Victoria just looked so perplexed, because few people probably ever stand up to her toxicity.

LOVE Chris Harrison breaking up Victoria’s conversation with Matt. It’s why I was so exci te d about the new people at fi rst, because if they were there to help rake Victoria over t he co als, I’m all f or it.

Could not get over Chelsea’s dress at the rose ceremony. She is stunning.

But w hat was Kim wearing? Regardle ss, s he was an ICU nurse who had been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines; she deserved better!

In the past, with some Bachelor villains, at least there was some chemistry to help explain just why they were still around. Demi fiercely flirted with virgin Colton, while Hannah Brown had some ill-advised but definitely present chemistry with Luke P. With Vi cto ria it’ s so obvious that Matt, nice as seems to be , can’ t stand her. What must the pro duc ers be bribing him with every week to keep her around? Naturally, she and Anna woul d eventually become fast fri ends, and I am ready for both of them t o go. Unfortunately, there are probably many episodes left before that will finally happen.